Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 28,991 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. CAE accounts for about 1.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CAE worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,219,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 354,938 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CAE by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in CAE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 776,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

