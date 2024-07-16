Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vale by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VALE. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,860,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,916,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

