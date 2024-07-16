Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,283,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,586. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

