Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 19,557 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AZN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

