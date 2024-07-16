Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 45,506 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.06% of MorphoSys worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. SAL Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 130.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 16,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

