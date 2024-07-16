Henry James International Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 59.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,457 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 207.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. 284,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,646. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

