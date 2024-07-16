Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $152.03 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $152.03 million and approximately $26,873.15 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00006468 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,596.98 or 1.00062199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00073201 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20372893 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,350.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

