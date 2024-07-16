Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.78 million and $24,907.45 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00006379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20372893 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,350.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

