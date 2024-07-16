HI Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $212,271.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,596.98 or 1.00062199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00073201 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049051 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $224,934.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

