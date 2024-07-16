High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,823.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

