Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HKMPY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

