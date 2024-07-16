HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Steven M. Bradford Sells 2,380 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $114,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $49.67.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HNI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

