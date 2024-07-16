Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,362 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $613.01. 473,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,025. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.51 and a 200 day moving average of $561.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

