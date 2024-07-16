Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. 262,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,197. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

