Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,685. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

