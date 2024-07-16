Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

INTU stock traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $666.15. 988,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,485. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.76. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

