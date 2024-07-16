Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 22,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,901 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,275,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $390,734,000 after buying an additional 544,644 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. 14,956,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

