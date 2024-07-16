Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI traded up $16.26 on Tuesday, hitting $314.59. 149,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $285.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $323.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

