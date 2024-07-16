Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $13,135,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,131 shares of company stock worth $3,263,788. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Qualys Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, reaching $148.51. 555,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

