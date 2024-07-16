Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,738 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,327 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oxford Lane Capital

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,746,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.04%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

