Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

PLYM traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 386,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

