Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.98

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 163264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

