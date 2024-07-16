HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $580.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $640.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.69.

HUBS stock opened at $472.23 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.20 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,685,314. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

