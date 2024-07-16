Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $39.14 on Tuesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huhtamäki Oyj
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.