Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $39.14 on Tuesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

