Hxro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.61 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and $10,855.96 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

