Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of HYMTF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
