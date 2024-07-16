Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hyundai Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HYMTF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.