Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at C$31.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. Imerys has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$33.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.01.

Get Imerys alerts:

About Imerys

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.