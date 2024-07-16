Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.
Imperial Metals Price Performance
Shares of IPMLF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862. Imperial Metals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
