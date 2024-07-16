Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Shares of IPMLF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862. Imperial Metals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

