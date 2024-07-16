Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 902.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 241,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after buying an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

