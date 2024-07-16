Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,646,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,629,175 shares.The stock last traded at $26.95 and had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

