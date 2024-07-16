Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in June

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,125,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 1,786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.1 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
INGXF remained flat at $7.89 during trading on Tuesday. 10,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $179.91 million for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
