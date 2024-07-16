Insider Buying: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) CFO Acquires 40,322 Shares of Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $49,999.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

TKNO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,324. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

