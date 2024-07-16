Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 11 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($17.17) per share, for a total transaction of £145.64 ($188.87).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Tim Lawlor purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,218 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($189.55).

On Thursday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,293 ($16.77) per share, for a total transaction of £155.16 ($201.22).

VTY stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,327 ($17.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,073. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,233.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,130.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 668 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,383 ($17.94).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.59) to GBX 1,030 ($13.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

