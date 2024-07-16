Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 739 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,574,402.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.46. 14,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.02 million and a P/E ratio of 37.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

