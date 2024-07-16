Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Insmed Price Performance
NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. 2,077,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,425. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insmed
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Insmed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
