Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. 2,077,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,425. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Insmed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

