Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Insmed Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

