Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,900. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

