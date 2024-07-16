Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. 6,235,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,633,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

