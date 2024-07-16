Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in News by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in News by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. 2,004,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

