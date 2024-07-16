Inspire Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.03. 269,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

