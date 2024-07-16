Inspire Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 584,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,606. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

