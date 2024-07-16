Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock traded up $5.30 on Tuesday, hitting $317.00. 17,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,315. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

