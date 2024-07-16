Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AES by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 735.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 543,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. 3,490,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,012. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.09. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

