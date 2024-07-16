Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,083. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $227.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.