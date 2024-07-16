Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,425 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 100,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.77 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,365,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

