Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.20. 26,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.03. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.