Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $194.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

