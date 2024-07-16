Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 4,258 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $10,561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $9,298,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

ArcBest Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. 147,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

