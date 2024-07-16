Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 6,768 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

VNT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 151,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

