Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $6.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.30. 957,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,765. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

